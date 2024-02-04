J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 319,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,831,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

