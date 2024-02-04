J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 366,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,994,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
PSX stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips 66
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.