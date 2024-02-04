J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 366,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,994,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.