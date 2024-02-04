J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 189,793 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 189,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,315,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $206.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.