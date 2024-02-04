J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 189,793 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 189,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,315,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.
Insider Transactions at American Express
In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Express Stock Performance
AXP stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $206.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
