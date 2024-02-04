J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 204,862 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,862 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $35,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

EXR stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

