J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63,963 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,963 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $30,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $97.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

