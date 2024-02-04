J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 370,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,167,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

