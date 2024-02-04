Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 61,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.75.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

