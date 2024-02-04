Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,161 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $7.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.09. 4,661,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,553. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $317.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

