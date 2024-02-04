Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,577 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 112.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 895,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 118,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. 1,872,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

