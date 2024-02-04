Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 245,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.1% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $24.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,224.34. 2,668,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,155. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,284.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,092.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $952.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

