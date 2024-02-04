Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,857,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

