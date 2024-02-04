Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,823,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,409,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

