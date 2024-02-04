Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. 32,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $103.95 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

