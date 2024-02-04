Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1,427.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 334.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 242,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.05. 1,553,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.38 and its 200-day moving average is $401.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $457.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

