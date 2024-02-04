Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

