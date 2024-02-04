Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,225 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,185.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 419,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.66. 801,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.17 and a 52 week high of $174.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

