Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $634.76. 2,542,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

