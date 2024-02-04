Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,406,000 after acquiring an additional 109,914 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $18.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.76. 11,911,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,541. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $219.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,779,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,077 shares of company stock valued at $104,224,222. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

