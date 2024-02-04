JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 447 ($5.68).
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion
In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson bought 45,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($63,031.82). 51.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
