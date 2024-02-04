Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.64.

JCI stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

