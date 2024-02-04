Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,245.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

