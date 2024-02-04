JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a PE ratio of 341.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.