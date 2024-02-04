JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $43.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.40.

WOLF stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after buying an additional 1,377,187 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $35,662,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

