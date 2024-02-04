JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $88.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.71.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $108.48.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after buying an additional 824,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after buying an additional 625,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after buying an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,908,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

