JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $86.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $72.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,256,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.