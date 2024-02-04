Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,335.00

Shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,335 ($16.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,355 ($17.23). Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($16.97), with a volume of 180,307 shares trading hands.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £159.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,335 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.