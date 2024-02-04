Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Shares Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 342,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
