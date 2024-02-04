Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Shares Down 11.7%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.45. 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

Kambi Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.95.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

