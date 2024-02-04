Kellanova (NYSE:K) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.73.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

