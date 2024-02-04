Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,554 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

