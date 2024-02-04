Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

