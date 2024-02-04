Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

