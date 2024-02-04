KeyCorp Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

