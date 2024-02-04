KilterHowling LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KilterHowling LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.2% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,140,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 245,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,285,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $454.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $455.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

