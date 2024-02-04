KilterHowling LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

KilterHowling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.3% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VIG opened at $174.36 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.45 and its 200 day moving average is $163.26. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

