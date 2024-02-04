KilterHowling LLC Sells 381 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

KilterHowling LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of KilterHowling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $108.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

