Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.40. Kingfisher shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 66,923 shares traded.
Kingfisher Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.