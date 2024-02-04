Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.40. Kingfisher shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 66,923 shares traded.

Kingfisher Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

