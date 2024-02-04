Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Up 0.4%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €6.85 ($7.45) and last traded at €6.74 ($7.33). 57,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.72 ($7.30).

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.92. The stock has a market cap of $668.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.29.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

