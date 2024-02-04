KLR Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,594 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TLK opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

