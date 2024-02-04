KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $150.82.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Balchem

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.