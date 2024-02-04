KLR Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

NYSE LIN opened at $407.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

