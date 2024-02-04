KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

