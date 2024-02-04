KLR Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,153.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $39.09 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

