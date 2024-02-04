KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $5,081,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 724,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

