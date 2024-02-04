KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $63.36 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $125.43. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.