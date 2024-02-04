Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Down 2.3%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.61). Approximately 49,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 144,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.65).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

