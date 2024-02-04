Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Down 2.3%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.61). Approximately 49,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 144,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.65).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knights Group
Knights Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Knights Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.
Knights Group Company Profile
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
