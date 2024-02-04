Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $36,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,378 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

