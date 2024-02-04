Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

KURA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,213,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 553,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.