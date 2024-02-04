Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.

Kyocera Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KYOCY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.06. 21,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyocera will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

