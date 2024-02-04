L2 Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS opened at $290.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $225.14 and a 12 month high of $295.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

